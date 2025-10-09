LAURINBURG — Bright Hopewell Baptist Church will host a community giveaway on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 601 North Main St.

The event is sponsored by Bright Hopewell and Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and will offer a variety of donated goods to local residents. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and organizers noted that nothing will be held, transported, or sold.

Donations for the giveaway were provided by World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization that partners with churches and community groups to tackle poverty and injustice. The nonprofit provides resources such as clothing, hygiene products, and school supplies to support families in need both in the U.S. and around the world.

Available items include diapers, masks, T-shirts, toys, plushies, and more.

The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to arrive early.