WALESKA, GA —The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team fell on the road to conference rival Reinhardt by a score of 83-46 on Saturday afternoon. The Knights fall to 1-5 (0-2 against conference opponents) on the season with the loss while the Eagles improve to 4-1 (1-1 in conference games) with the victory.

The Knights were outscored in every quarter of the game (18-9, 23-12, 25-14 and 17-11) and were outdone in many key statistics while never holding a lead. Some of the statistics include field goal percentage (47.8%-27.8%), three-point percentage (30.8%-28.6%), rebounds (39-32) and assists (24-4). The Eagles also had more points in the paint (32-16), second chance points (13-8), points off turnovers (19-9) and bench points (42-13).

Ashley Starks was the leading scorer for St. Andrews with 10 points while also adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the loss. Jada Richardson led the team in rebounds off the bench with eight. Londaisha Smith had two assists to pace the Knights.

After playing three consecutive contests on the road, St. Andrews will return home on Wednesday night to face conference rival Union Commonwealth. Tipoff from Harris Court in Laurinburg is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball loses at Reinhardt

The Knights were defeated on the road by the Eagles in a 104-91 final on Saturday afternoon. St. Andrews remains winless on the season, falling to 0-4 (0-2 against AAC teams) with the loss while Reinhardt moves to 3-2 (1-0 against conference teams) with the win.

St. Andrews held the lead at the break, outscoring the Eagles 48-44 in the first 20 minutes of action but were outdone heavily in the second half as Reinhardt got 60 points to 43 for the Knights. St. Andrews led by as many as 10 early in the second half (15:14) but ended up trailing by as many as 18 with 2:04 left in the game.

Despite the relatively lopsided final, the Knights held the edge in field goal percentage (55.7%-51.5%) and points in the paint (48-40). However, the Eagles were better in many other areas including three-point percentage (40%-36.8%), free throw percentage (83.9%-64%), points off turnovers (32-18) and bench points (32-17).

Mateu Escamilla was the unquestioned star of the game for St. Andrews, scoring 38 points on a very efficient 13-16 effort from the field while also adding five rebounds, a steal and a block. Jordan Taylor had seven rebounds to lead the team while also contributing 11 points, an assist and a steal. Ma’Nas Drummond dished out a team high six assists while also adding 11 points, three steals and a rebound.

The Knights will return home for the first time since Nov. 2 on Wednesday night for a home tilt with conference foe Union Commonwealth. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Football blown out by Pikeville in season finale

The Knights lost to the Bears by a score of 90-14 on Saturday afternoon to close out the team’s 2024 season. St. Andrews finishes 0-9 (0-6 against AAC teams) with the defeat while Pikeville now sits at 5-5 (5-1 against conference opponents) with the win.

The Bears gained 737 yards of total offense while averaging a staggering 11.9 yards per play. The Knights had 249 total yards with 3.3 yards per play on average.

Kedrick Patterson led St. Andrews in passing, going 22-47 throwing the ball for 198 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Much of that yardage went to Juwan Lyons, who had 10 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. Henry Kanu was the leading rusher for the team with five carries, 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Nijel Pearce led the Knights defense in tackles with five. Lavarius Heath-Lewis had an interception and pass breakup while Nore Belton had a sack in the contest.

Women’s wrestling heads to Blue Hose

The Knights had a Sunday morning competition at Blue Hose starting at 9:00 a.m. No results have been made available as of now.

This was the team’s third competition of the season thus far, having also headed to the UMO Women’s Open and Life Open earlier in November. The Knights will now head to Greensboro College on Tuesday night along with the men’s program.