CAMERON —The Fighting Scots football team advanced to the second round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs with a 28-14 victory over conference rival Union Pines on Friday night at Wilhoit Stadium. Scotland was able to avenge an earlier season loss to the Vikings and improve to 6-5 overall on the season while Union Pines sees their 2024 season come to an end with an identical 6-5 record. Head Coach Richard Bailey, who picked up his 30th playoff win as head coach of the Scots with the victory, feels like things have been coming together for his group over the last few weeks and is excited for what’s to come with the confidence this win will provide.

“You just got to get them believing,” Bailey said. “Even when we lost to Pinecrest and Richmond we played better, you feel like you’re piecing it together at the right time and hopefully we can keep doing it.”

Scotland started the game hot, covering 73 yards in just under three minutes of action. Corheim Hasty had an 11-yard run, Tyjurian White got a 29-yard carry and quarterback Ji’San McPhatter capped the drive off with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mykah Quick-Smith on a 3rd & 8 to give the Scots an early 7-0 lead. Despite the Vikings getting good field position (their own 48-yard line) thanks to a surprise onside kick, they didn’t do much with it as Hayne Tobias had one first down carry before they turned the ball over on downs. After Scotland took over at their own 29-yard line, they went right back to work on offense with White doing most of the work. He had carries of seven yards, 24 yards and eventually found the endzone from 16 yards out to extend Scotland’s advantage to 14-0, a lead they held at the end of 12 minutes.

The Vikings would answer back on their next offensive possession with a long and methodical drive that covered 65 yards in about six minutes of game time. Adrian Colon had a 16-yard carry with Tobias also chipping in a 7-yard run. Marlin Moore had a near interception at the goal line, but Union Pines would eventually convert a 4th & 4 from the Scotland 10-yard line on a carry by Caleb Milton. Tobias would deliver the goods on a three-yard touchdown run to trim Scotland’s lead down to 14-6 (Union Pines bobbled the snap on the extra point attempt) with 7:49 remaining until halftime. The rest of the half was rather uneventful as there were three consecutive three and outs between the teams and one more Vikings drive that led to nowhere, keeping Scotland’s halftime advantage at 14-6. Scotland’s defense certainly came ready to play, something Bailey admitted was a product of the coachability his players have showed recently and was happy to see it all come together.

“They were more coachable than they have been all season long and it really paid off,” Bailey said. “We’ve been getting closer on defense, and we did so much better tonight with aligning and tackling, I’m extremely proud of our guys.”

The uneventfulness would initially continue out of the break as Union Pines again got good field position (midfield) on their first drive of the second half but proceeded to promptly go three and out. Scotland then got one first down on their first series but ultimately had to punt it back to the Vikings. Union Pines then seemed to have something going as they quickly got from Scotland’s 46-yard line to Scotland’s 25-yard line but decided to go for it on 4th & 1 and failed to convert.

Scotland immediately took advantage of the defensive stop, with White scampering 66 yards to the endzone on a 3rd & 2 to restore the Scots’ two-score lead at 21-6 with 3:48 remaining in the third. It took Union Pines all of two plays to answer back as they started the next drive at their own 46-yard line, then let Colon do the rest with carries of 35 yards and 19 yards, the latter of which was the touchdown run that cut the deficit to 21-14 (successful two-point conversion). The Scots didn’t blink, getting clutch runs from White of 11 yards and 15 yards mixed in with Dajuan Gibson getting the ball on an end around twice while gaining a combined 37 yards. Deandre Braddy would pound it in from five yards away to give Scotland their two-touchdown lead back for good with 11:44 left in the game.

The Vikings had solid field position on their next drive (their own 45-yard line) but quickly went three and out. Scotland then was backed up to their own 7-yard line but managed to pick up valuable yards and drain valuable clock thanks to White having rushes of 13 yards and 17 yards. Union Pines finally got the ball back at their own 25-yard line with 4:44 remaining but Quatavius Everette would nab an interception with 3:15 left at Scotland’s 18-yard line to officially thwart any hope the Vikings might’ve had left. The Scots were then able to successfully run the clock out and not allow Union Pines to touch the ball on offense again.

Bailey was especially glad to see his offensive line pave the way for rushing lanes all night long. It is what he said played a big part in White and Braddy having big games running the ball.

“They’re doing their job, it was tough sledding at times, Union Pines has a good defense,” Bailey said. “T-White and Deandre were amazing, proud of those guys they did a great job.”

Scotland will travel to Fayetteville to face No. 8 seeded Terry Sanford (who advanced with a 49-14 victory over South Central) in the second-round next week. The Scots previously defeated the Bulldogs 42-41 at Pate Stadium back on Aug. 31. Bailey is aware of the challenges next week will present even if Scotland has beaten Terry Sanford once already.

“They’re a great offensive team, it tends to be shootouts when we play them,” Bailey said. “We’re going to have to play better on defense than we did earlier this year, hopefully we can get a couple of stops.”