LAURINBURG — Those who wish to contribute toys to Madison’s Toy Chest have until Dec. 31 to do so.

Madison’s Toy Chest is a program of Live Like Madison that began in 2021. A nonprofit organized in 2020, Live Like Madison was started to honor the life of Madison Lynn Fedak, a Scotland County native who died of osteosarcoma in 2019 when she was only 7 years old. The toy chest was established in response to Fedak’s sincere desire to give toys to all children who had to be in the hospital.

Live Like Madison now has six Madison’s Toy Chests in four North Carolina hospitals, including Scotland Memorial Hospital, and strives to keep them filled through generous financial and toy drive donations. Other locations include Jeff Gordan Children’s Center in Concord, Maynord Children’s Hospital ECU Health in Greenville and Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Toys can be dropped off between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday at Farm Bureau, at 223 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg; or from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays at St. Luke UMC, at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Toys may be purchased from Madison’s Toy Chest gift registry on Amazon. Scan the QR code.