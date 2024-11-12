LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference men’s soccer All-Conference team and various other awards were announced on Tuesday morning. Scotland had one representative on the list: senior Ciro Velasco was part of the All-Conference team.

Velasco was top three in multiple offensive statistics this season for the Fighting Scots. His 23 shots led the team by a wide margin (next closest was Dakota Locklear’s 10) and was also second on the team in goals with three, assists with two and points with eight. Scotland as a team went 2-12-2 (0-12 in conference games) this season, marking an improvement over their 1-13-1 (0-13 against conference opponents) record from 2023.

The other members of the All-Conference team are as follows:

-Pinecrest: Harrison McMinimy, William Harold, Will Pittman, Keifer Strom, Giovani Patterson and Keeting Brown

-Southern Lee: Sergio Morales, Emerson Diaz, Bryan Alvarez, AJ Woodard and Hugo Aguirre

-Union Pines: Roberto Hilbert, Jon Davis, Cole Harkins and Isaac Vazquez

-Lee County: Nicolas Rodriguez, Christopher Gomez and Ceasar Velasco

-Hoke County: Jose Vasquez De La Cruz and Ismerlin Santos Eulogio

-Richmond: Landon Summerlein and Noah Gil

The rest of the conference awards for the 2024 season are as follows:

-Co Goalkeeper of the Year: Kael Jahn of Union Pines and Danny Cabrera of Southern Lee

-At Large: Alex Solorzano of Lee County

-Offensive Player of the Year: Harrison McMinimy of Pinecrest

-Defensive Player of the Year: Will Pittman of Pinecrest

-Coach of the Year: Andrew Bradham of Pinecrest