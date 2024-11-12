Ciro Velasco (16) was the lone Fighting Scot named to the SAC All-Conference team on Tuesday morning. Here, he dribbles the ball up the field during Scotland’s season finale against Richmond on Oct. 23 at Scotland High School. File Photo

LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference men’s soccer All-Conference team and various other awards were announced on Tuesday morning. Scotland had one representative on the list: senior Ciro Velasco was part of the All-Conference team.

Velasco was top three in multiple offensive statistics this season for the Fighting Scots. His 23 shots led the team by a wide margin (next closest was Dakota Locklear’s 10) and was also second on the team in goals with three, assists with two and points with eight. Scotland as a team went 2-12-2 (0-12 in conference games) this season, marking an improvement over their 1-13-1 (0-13 against conference opponents) record from 2023.

The other members of the All-Conference team are as follows:

-Pinecrest: Harrison McMinimy, William Harold, Will Pittman, Keifer Strom, Giovani Patterson and Keeting Brown

-Southern Lee: Sergio Morales, Emerson Diaz, Bryan Alvarez, AJ Woodard and Hugo Aguirre

-Union Pines: Roberto Hilbert, Jon Davis, Cole Harkins and Isaac Vazquez

-Lee County: Nicolas Rodriguez, Christopher Gomez and Ceasar Velasco

-Hoke County: Jose Vasquez De La Cruz and Ismerlin Santos Eulogio

-Richmond: Landon Summerlein and Noah Gil

The rest of the conference awards for the 2024 season are as follows:

-Co Goalkeeper of the Year: Kael Jahn of Union Pines and Danny Cabrera of Southern Lee

-At Large: Alex Solorzano of Lee County

-Offensive Player of the Year: Harrison McMinimy of Pinecrest

-Defensive Player of the Year: Will Pittman of Pinecrest

-Coach of the Year: Andrew Bradham of Pinecrest