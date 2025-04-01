LAURINBURG — One Laurinburg teen has died and one was in critical condition following a Sunday shooting the occurred at the Sami Mart & More.

According to Laurinburg police, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the Sami Mart & More on 407 E. Vance St., Laurinburg, in reference to a person shot.

Police say upon arrival, officers observed a dark-in-color Ford Edge sitting in the roadway of E. Vance Street and accelerated at a high rate of speed. Officers stopped the vehicle on Roosevelt Street, which was occupied by five individuals, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Other officers who had responded to the store reported a second gunshot victim inside, according to the LPD. Scotland County EMS was notified that both gunshot victims were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The gunshot victim from Roosevelt Street was pronounced deceased and was identified as Adomous Tashad Malloy Henry, 18, of Tara Drive, Laurinburg. The second gunshot victim was identified as Nicholas Nasir McCall, a 19-year-old, of McDougald Avenue, Laurinburg, who was transported to another treatment facility and was listed in critical condition.

A police investigation revealed that McCall was inside the store playing a skills game when Henry entered with three other males. Police say Henry then approaches McCall, pointing a firearm at him, in what appeared to be an attempted robbery and begins discharging the firearm. McCall pulls a firearm and discharges back at Henry both striking each other, according to the LPD. Henry then flees from the business with McCall collapsing inside the business.