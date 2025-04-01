PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe Project IndigeCHOICE Program hosted College Day on Friday at the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club.

A total of 115 students, accompanied by an Indian Education youth development specialist (YDS) and chaperones from across Cumberland, Hoke, Scotland and Robeson Counties, met with various college representatives as well as attended workshops to learn how to further their education by going to college. Students visited with representatives from Methodist University, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Robeson Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, and East Carolina University to discuss the admissions and financial process, programs and degrees offered, and how to apply for scholarships.

Students were able to update their Lumbee Tribal enrollment, if needed, to be eligible to apply for scholarships.