LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its 12th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show starting Dec. 7 and running for two consecutive weekends.

The annual holiday musical revue is “ideal for the entire family” and features regional performers singing and dancing during the holidays. The show includes staged dancing of the “Civettes” as well as performances by the show’s adult and youth ensembles.

This year’s show features former Miss North Carolina Rebekah Revels Lowry, X-Factor Top 40 selection Brent Tyler and American Idol semi-finalist Dontrell Briggs, as well as Chad Barnes and the theater’s 2023 My Time to Shine Talent Competition winner Addison Long. The theater will be decorated for Christmas, and there will be appearances by Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and Santa Claus. An extra weekend of performances has been added to this year’s edition of what has become one of the region’s most popular Christmas shows.

Annual Robeson County Christmas Show performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 15-16; at 3 p.m. on Dec. 10; and at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Tickets for individuals are $30 each, $27 for seniors (60+) and military $27 and $15 for students. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office. Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash from 1- to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through its administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on the Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour before the performance.