BLUFFTON, S.C. — The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball picked up their first victory of the 2024-25 season on the road Saturday afternoon by a score of 54-42 over the University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB). St. Andrews improves to 1-3 on the season with the victory while the Sand Sharks fall to 0-1 with the loss.

The Knights were either even with or outscored USCB in every quarter of the game (12-12, 9-8, 14-9, 19-13) and also were better shooting the ball from the field, from three and from the free throw line. St. Andrews shot 22-50 (44%) from the field, 3-9 (33%) from three and 7-7 (100%) from the free throw line while the Sand Sharks went 15-43 (34.9%), 1-15 (6.7%) and 11-19 (57.9%) from the field, from three and from the free throw line, respectively.

The Knights had 24 points in the paint, 31 off of turnovers and 12 second chance points. USCB had 22, 19 and five points in those three categories respectively.

Jamicia Davis led St. Andrews in scoring with 14 points while also adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the victory. Katie Moore had 11 points, a team leading four assists (shared with Jada Richardson who also had four), three rebounds and a block. AJ Price paced the Knights in rebounds with seven and also had two steals.

St. Andrews will continue their three-game road trip with their AAC opener on Wednesday night at Columbia College. The Koalas are currently undefeated at 5-0 on the season but like the Knights have not faced any conference opponents yet. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling programs compete in second competition of season

The men’s and women’s wrestling teams headed to the Averett Tri Match and Life Open, respectively, on Saturday. The Averett Tri Match was a two-day event.

No results have been posted from either event as of now. Continue to check the St. Andrews Athletics website for updates when they become available.

The men will next compete on Thursday night at Davidson with a start time set for 6:00 p.m. The women will wait until Sunday morning when they head to Blue Hose for a 9:00 a.m. start time.