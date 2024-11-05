Scotland senior Reagan Malpass was named to the All-Region team on Monday. Here, she gets ready to serve the ball during the Scots’ home matchup with Pinecrest.

LAURINBURG —Scotland volleyball seniors and captains Addison Johnson and Reagan Malpass were named to the All-Region team on Monday for their contributions to Scotland’s success during the 2024 season. The Lady Scots were able to win two state tournament games before narrowly losing to West Carteret in the third round.

Johnson passed 1,000 career kills with Scotland during the season and was the team’s leader in numerous statistics. Those include kills with 408, receptions with 257, digs with 186, serving aces with 67 and blocks with 135. She was also third on the team in assists with 60 behind only Malpass and sophomore Jordyn Walker.

Malpass was the one behind setting up Johnson and her teammates for all those kills as she led the team in assists by a wide margin with 670 (the next closest was Walker’s 68) and managed to pass the 1,000 assists mark with the Scots during the season. She was also second on the team in serving aces with 50, trailing only Johnson’s 67 and additionally had 57 kills, 18 blocks and 60 digs.

Both Johnson and Malpass were previously named to the All-Conference team ahead of the conference tournament back in the middle of October. Sophomore Molly Gallagher was also named to that team along with Johnson and Malpass.