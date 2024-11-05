CHARLOTTE —The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team dropped their first road game of the 2024-25 season on Monday night at the hands of Johnson & Wales by a score of 79-66. St. Andrews falls to 0-2 with the loss while the Wildcats improve to 1-0 with the victory.

St. Andrews shot just 25-67 (37.3%) from the field, 6-29 (20.7%) from three and 10-18 (55.6%) from the free throw line. Johnson & Wales was 30-66 (45.5%), 10-20 (50%) and 9-15 (60%) in those three categories.

The Knights were slightly outdone by the Wildcats in several other statistics. Those include points in the paint (30-28), points off turnovers (12-11), second chance points (18-11) and bench points (21-18).

It was a balanced scoring night for St. Andrews as they had five different players score at least 10 points. Ma’Nas Drummond led the way with 15 points and also had four rebounds and two steals. Emascamilla Mateu added 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the loss.

St. Andrews will have over a week until they play in another game that counts as they will head to Columbia College for their AAC opener on Wednesday, Nov. 13. In the meantime, they will have an exhibition contest at Appalachian State University on Wednesday, Nov. 6.