LAURINBURG — The Catholic Ladies’ Guild of St. Mary Parish is having its Annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 23 at 800 South Main Street, Laurinburg.

Pumpkin rolls — regular or gluten-free — as well as pecan, pumpkin and sweet potato pies can be pre-ordered until Nov. 8 by calling the Church Office at 910-276-4468 or purchased on the day of the Bazaar. A variety of other holiday baked goods, candies and jams will also be available. A selection of chili by the quart will also be ready to go.

A prelit, decorated pencil Christmas Tree will be raffled along with other one-of-a-kind treasures. Vendors will be present with crafts and Granny’s Attic will offer gently used Christmas decorations. Santa Claus also known as St. Nicholas will be visiting the children and young at heart. Refreshments will be served.

The Ladies’ Guild supports the Bereavement and Sacramental Missions of the Parish. They help with food baskets at Thanksgiving and a Giving Tree at Christmas for the needy in the Laurinburg Community. The Guild contributes to the Vita Choices Pregnancy Center. This past year the Ladies sponsored a sock drive for the Restoring Hope Center and donated to hurricane relief in Western Carolina.