OCTOBER FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed 13 inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of October.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

Oct. 1, Tea Time Cafe, 98.5

Oct. 2, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 98

Oct. 3, Mamies Drivein, 98

Oct. 4, Ashai Japanese Cuisine, 96

Oct. 8, Sams Grocery, 96.5

Oct. 8, Subway (Andrew Jackson HWY), 97

Oct. 10, Nicky’s Stop-N-Shop, 94.5

Oct. 16, Deercroft Grill, 93.5

Oct. 16, Laurinburg Lanes Snack Bar, 95

Oct. 28, Railroad Bar and Grill, 95.5

Oct. 29, Southernway Catering, 94.5

Oct. 30, Nics Kwik Deli ( McColl Road), 90

Oct. 30, Rainbow Seafood Kafe, 98