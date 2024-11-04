LAURINBURG —Winter sports registration at Scotland County Parks and Recreation opens today, Monday, Nov. 4 and will remain open until Friday, Dec. 6. The cost to register is currently set at $15.

Indoor soccer registration has age groups of 9U (7-9) and 12U (10-12) as well as 15U (13-15). Basketball is open to ages 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U boys league with a 12U and 8U girls league also available. All games and practices will be held at the Wagram Recreation Center.

Registration can be done either online or via a phone call. Give the website a visit: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation or call 910-277-2585 if interested or have any further questions.