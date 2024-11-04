CINCINNATI, OH —Former Scotland star and current Raiders running back Zamir White scored his first touchdown of the 2024 season on Sunday during Las Vegas’ 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. White’s one-yard rushing score at the 9:36 mark of the first quarter were the first points of the game for either team.

White had six rushes for 10 yards and the touchdown in the team’s Week 9 loss. He did not catch a pass and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday’s matchup. Alexander Mattison had the most rushing attempts and yards on the team with nine and 36, respectively.

White now has 60 rushing attempts for 174 yards and the aforementioned touchdown during the 2024 season. He also has six receptions for 30 yards.

It will be about two weeks until you can see White in action again as the Raiders will now have their bye week during Week 10 before traveling to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium will be on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1:00 p.m.