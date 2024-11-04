CHARLOTTE —The St. Andrews IHSA Hunter Seat team competed at a competition co-hosted by UNC Charlotte and Davidson College on Saturday afternoon. They were able to hold onto the regional lead with their collective performances in the team’s third competition of the 2024 fall season. The individual results from the outing are as follows:

Open:

-Flat: Savannah Hutto placed third.

-O/F: Hutto additionally scored a second-place finish.

Intermediate:

-Flat: Lani Pardue obtained second place.

-Fences: Ana Church scored a fifth-place finish.

Limit:

-Flat: Tylar Zingerella came in fourth while Abbi Minnock won the event with a first-place finish.

-Fences: Gracie Edmundson and Marina Woodbury both scored a fifth-place finish.

Novice:

-Olivia Boyette came in second place.

-Starr Benton got fourth place.

Pre-Novice:

-Bridgett Marin got second place.

Intro:

-Savannah Pressley won the event with a first-place finish.

Up next: The team will have a few days off before the last IHSA horse show of the fall season on Saturday, Nov. 10. They will head to Greenville for an event hosted by East Carolina University.