MILLIGAN, TN —The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team saw their 2024 season come to an end in the first round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament on Friday afternoon. The No. 7 seeded Knights were narrowly defeated on the road by No. 2 seeded Milligan in a 1-0 final, sending the Buffaloes to the second round where they will host No. 3 seeded Bryan on Tuesday while St. Andrews wraps up their season at 7-8-2 overall (4-6-2 against conference opponents). The Knights were also defeated by Milligan in Laurinburg during their regular season matchup back in early October.

The lone (and difference making) goal of the game came just under nine minutes (8:55) into the first half. Marco Lattanzi wound up getting the tally on an assist from James Bakou.

It was a defensive struggle otherwise as Milligan only had two shots on goal during the entire game, both from Lattanzi. St. Andrews had four shots on goal as a team, all coming from different players (one each for Martin Morales Perez, Pablo Diezhandino, Albano Troplini and Jayden Robinson).

Adria Alles was perfect in net for the Buffaloes, making four saves on those four shots against. Cristobal Romero made one save for the Knights on the two Milligan shots he faced.

If you want to keep up with the rest of the AAC men’s soccer tournament, you can do so on the conference’s website here: Appalachian Athletic Conference.