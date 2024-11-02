Community, at the time I write this column the election has not taken place. I want to speak in this condensed column to this issue. Here we are, on the heel of another presidential election. When people all over our country will be casting their votes. After the voting has been done, the polls will be closed, the people will have spoken, and we will have another president of our United States.

Depending on which way you vote, some in our country will be glad, while others will be disheartened, discouraged and sad, for this will be the most controversial election in our country’s history.

The mudslinging will be over and the name-calling will cease. The negative television ads will be done away with. It will be a time for our nation to heal.

Community when we have campaigns like we’ve had over the past few months and weeks and the negativity that went along with it, sometimes the wounds that are left are deep and it takes time for them to heal.

Also, I know some people take the election to the extreme. They put their hopes and dreams into a particular candidate so much so that they will say and do anything to win. When that candidate doesn’t win it saps the very life out of them, and I must say that I am disappointed as I observed during the campaigns the negative behavior from both Democrats and Republicans and their supporters.

I am sad to say, that some Christian believers jumped on the bandwagon; forgetting that we are the salt of the earth and the light of the world (Matthew 5:13,14), some will stain their Christian testimony by slandering other Christians and behaving in an unchristian manner over candidates. But that’s what happens when we put our hopes and dreams in any individual and not in God.

To help us this morning may I remind you that the power to change this country for the better does not lie in the hands of a particular president, regardless of what they promise or what party they belong to. For we must remember that “the earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness therein,” (Psalms 24:1).

The power to change this country is not in the power of the president but in the power of prayer!

Somebody said it well when they said, “little prayer, little power; lots of prayer, lots of power; no prayer, no power… and a prayerless Christian is no Christian at all!” Real power comes from heaven and not here on earth.

Also, community, it doesn’t matter who is in the White House as long as we have God in our house! And when there is prayer in in our house, then God will move in the White House!

To any reader today, who is fearful, worried and concerned about the country’s future or our future, know that the Bible says in Proverbs 21:1, “the king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord, as the rivers of water: he turns it whithersoever he will.” The heart of the king (president) is in the hand of God. Know that it is the throne in heaven that is in control and not the throne (president) on earth!

May we all say like the psalmist in Psalms 121:1-3, “I will lift up my eyes unto the hills, from which comes my help. My (our) help comes from the Lord, which made heaven and earth … He will not suffer thy foot to be moved.”

Our duty as Christians is to research candidates, know what their policies and laws are; measure their policies by the standard of the Bible, then vote and pray for all who are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life, (1 Timothy 2:2). Remember “the prayer of the righteous avails much,” (James 5:16b).

So, community, if the person that we vote for does not win, let’s not walk around bitter, angry and mad. If we get mad, then get mad and then get over it! To the Christian, I call us to our spiritual senses. God is in charge of the affairs of the world. Let’s act like we know that he reigns, he is sovereign, he is in control, and he holds the heart of the president in his hand.

Join with me when I say “My hope is built on nothing less, than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name. On Christ the solid rock I stand-all other ground is sinking sand.”

Community, let us join our hearts together as one and let us pray for the White House.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at georgeellis1956@yahoo.com.