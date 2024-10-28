LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews IHSA Western Equestrian team opened their 2024 show season over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Laurinburg. The event took place at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center with several performances from the riders to take note of.

Saturday’s results saw two major accomplishments. The team obtained the high point award while Martine Hole was the reserve high point rider for the day.

Sunday’s results also saw two incredible achievements. They were once again the high point team with Chase Summerville finishing as the high point rider for the day.

In addition to the above efforts, there were three regional qualifiers to note from the two days of competition. Luke Rogers qualified in Level I Horsemanship while Lily Roman made it under Level II Horsemanship. Summerville also qualified for Ranch Riding in addition to being the high point rider from Sunday’s action.

The Western team will now have a few weeks off until they compete again on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 at Virginia Tech. The IHSA Hunter Seat team will next compete on Saturday, Nov. 2 at UNCC/Davidson.