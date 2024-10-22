BURLINGTON — The Lady Scots golf team brought five qualifying girls to their regionals outing in Burlington over Sunday and Monday. They finished in 13th place as a team with an overall score of 320.

Scotland was led by senior Claire Smith, who shot a 96 and came in 18th place overall. The performance was good enough to qualify for states next week. Junior Delaney Pittman was the next best Scots finisher, shooting a 108 and finishing in 40th.

Senior Madison Dixon scored a 116 with a 62nd place finish. Juniors Karli Jacquez and Addison Pittman finished with scores of 121 (66th place) and 122 (67th place), respectively.

Day one of the state championship outing for Smith will be on Monday, Oct. 28 with the second day being on Tuesday, Oct. 29. She will have a tee time on Monday of 11:06 a.m. The competition will be held at the Longleaf Country Club in Southern Pines.

Boys soccer falls at Lee County

The Scots were defeated on the road by conference rival Lee County 7-2 Monday night. It was the second time Scotland has lost to the Yellow Jackets this season, having also fallen 7-0 back on Sept. 25 in Laurinburg. The Scots now stand at 2-11-2 (0-11 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Lee County improves to 10-9 (7-3 against conference opponents) with the victory.

Christopher Gomez recorded a hat trick for the Yellow Jackets while Elias Alvarez added a pair of goals himself. The other two goals for Lee County came from Nicholas Rodriguez and Christian Ochoa.

Scotland recorded eight shots on goal against Christopher Terrones and Rodriguez, who split the game by playing 40 minutes in net each. Both recorded three saves with Terrones being responsible for the two Scots goals. No statistics were entered for the game from Scotland’s perspective.

The Scots will return home on Wednesday night for their regular season finale against archrival Richmond, which will start at 6 p.m. Scotland previously fell to the Raiders on Sept. 30 in a close 4-2 final. The game recap for that contest can be read here: Fighting Scots soccer fall to Raiders | Laurinburg Exchange.