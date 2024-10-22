LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently announced the addition of board-certified Pulmonologist, Laura Barber, M.D. to Scotland Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine.

Dr. Barber grew up in Argentina and is a graduate of Cordoba National University in Cordoba, Argentina and served as General Medicine, General Surgery, and chief resident at Regional J.B. Iturraspe Hospital. She also served as Emergency/Trauma and chief resident at Cordoba Emergency Trauma Hospital.

Dr. Barber worked in an array of medical settings in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and New York. Dr. Barber then traveled to North Carolina where she completed her Internal Medicine Residency with East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine at Pitt County Memorial Hospital. She also obtained her Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine Fellowship and became the chief fellow with East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine at Pitt County Memorial Hospital. Dr. Barber rounded out her medical education at Duke University obtaining her PAH in Interventional Bronchoscopy.

She has held multiple chair positions in Quality and Improvement Committees and as a medical reviewer for Florida State. Along with being recognized with multiple Top Doctor Awards, Dr. Barber is also a member of many Professional Medical Societies and has contributed to a host of publications and presentations.

Dr. Barber volunteers with Child Protective Services and with Domestic Violence Victims in her spare time. She also enjoys family travel, running, swimming and interior design. She is fluent in English, Spanish and Italian.

“I am happy to serve a rural community and look forward to meeting the needs for a second Pulmonologist. I have traveled many places but have found my home here in North Carolina and with Scotland Health. I am currently accepting new patients.” Barber said.

To make an appointment with Dr. Barber, call 910-504-8535.