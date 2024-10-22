Former Scoltand County Commissioner Carol McCall and current Scotland County Commissioner John Alford will be the guests of honor at the Scoltand County Democratic Party’s Purcell-Yongue Dinner set for Thursday.

LAURINBURG — Former Scoltand County Commissioner Carol McCall and current Scotland County Commissioner John Alford will be the guests of honor at the Scoltand County Democratic Party’s Purcell-Yongue Dinner.

“I think these two are exactly what we’re looking for in terms of a role model for the Democratic Party and not only for the Democratic Party but for our community at large and out state,” said Walter Jackson, chairman of the local democratic party.

The dinner, named after the political careers of retired state Sen. William R. Purcell and retired state Rep. Douglas Y. Yongue, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Highlands in Laurinburg. Jackson said tickets for the event are sold out.

McCall worked for 35 years for Scotland County government, serving in the health department, social services, and parks and recreation. After her service as an employee, Commissioner McCall was first elected as a county commissioner in 2010 and served on the board of commissioners for the 12 years, serving two and a half years as chair of the board.

“I’ve always had a great interest in politics ever since I was a young child and when I had the opportunity to serve politically I took it and was successful and really grateful for the 12 years I served on the board because it was such a learning experience for me,” McCall said. “You think you know the community that you’ve lived in that you’ve participated in for close to 50 years and then you get in public office and you realize quickly there’s just so much more to learn and I loved to serve.”

Alford has worked with the Scootland County NAACP and served on the Laurinburg City Council and the Board of Education for Scotland County Schools before being elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners and retaining the role for two decades.

“The county has accepted me. Over the last 20 years I’ve seen a lot of progress in the midst of a recession … (In 2008) I though Scotland County was perhaps a (in a) depression. It was rough here for folks that was not already established,” Alford said.

Both McCall and Alford said they were honored by the recognition.

“I’m elated. I didn’t expect this even though I’ve been serving civically and politically since 1975,” Alford said. “I just never expected this to happen. I just love doing what I’m doing. I just think it’s my calling so I do it and to be honored for is just beyond anything I would have expected.”

“Being honored is really more than I’ve ever expected and to stand with the people that have proceeded me in this honor is really very humbling so I’m grateful to the Democratic Party for recognizing my service which to me was really just a service of commitment, dedication to the citizens of Scotland County,” McCall added.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marsha will be the keynote speaker.

“She is looking forward to coming to Scotland County and to speak on behalf of these two and to encourage us to continue to fight,” Jackson said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@laurinburgexchange.com.