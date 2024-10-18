LAURINBURG — The St Andrews Knights soccer development team has earned the third seed in the Carolina Development League and will travel to face No. 2 seeded Coker University (NCAA DII). The Combine Academy (NC), last years champions, finished the regular season undefeated and as the top seed will host (#4) Columbia International University (SC). 5th place Francis Marion University and 6th place River City SC will head to the Europa Cup.

As is expected with a young group, the team has grown during the season. Vital goals in earlier matches from Francesco Florencia & Kaydan Harriottt have set up the team’s playoff run. Strong goalkeeping from Solivardi, Tiberti and Angel along with the drive and leadership from Julio Bravo-Guzman (M) and Dhivyan Moodley (D) have helped propel the team into the semi-finals.

Head Development Team Coach Shawn Hamilton said they have made “good improvement on last year when we missed out on the playoffs. I think the discipline and dedication at training has helped every individual improve and as we have come together as a group, so our team play has become more cohesive. It was our goal to make playoffs and as I told the boys, ‘If a trash can then why can’t we.’”

Head Coach Steve Clark added that he was “proud of Shawn and the lads. There is still work to be done to improve our attacking shape if we are to win the cup and we look forward to next week.” St. Andrews is expecting to play next at Coker (SC) on Tuesday October 22nd with a kickoff time to be confirmed.