LAURINBURG —The Scotland CoEd Cross Country team competed in the SAC Conference Championship meet on Tuesday night at the James L Morgan Recreation Complex in Laurinburg. The Scots did not have enough participants to officially place as a team. The men’s team standings in order were Pinecrest, Union Pines, Hoke County, Southern Lee, Lee County and Richmond while the women’s standings in order were Pinecrest, Union Pines, Hoke County, Richmond and Southern Lee.

Scotland had four boys representatives in the 5,000-meter run: seniors Tanay Sanderson and Gabe Jacquez as well as freshmen Ozzy Tyson and Bryson Graves. Sanderson placed the highest out of the group, finishing in 32nd overall with a time of 22:59.72 while Jacquez wasn’t far behind with a time of 24:35.70, good enough for a 36th place finish. Tyson came in 38th overall by stopping the clock at 26:07.15 and Graves finished the race in 39:18.58 to come in 42nd among all boys runners.

On the girls side, the Scots had three competitors in the same 5,000-meter race: seniors Chloe Ganus, Caydence Deese and Isabella Trujillo. Ganus was the best placed finisher out of the trio, coming in 18th overall with a time of 23:40.56. Deese completed the race in 29:40.81 to come in 35th while Trujillo stopped the clock at 34:40.91, which was good enough for a 43rd place finish.

The Scots do not have any other competitions on their schedule as of now. Their season schedule can be found here: Scotland County – Roster (milesplit.com). Important dates and information for the cross country season can be found on the NCHSAA website here: Cross Country – NCHSAA.