LAURINBURG — Sunny blue skies and warm fall weather brought out the crowds Saturday for Scotland County’s annual John Blue Cotton Festival. With all the activities, vendors, food, and entertainment, there was something to appeal to all generations which is why the festival is a family tradition for many.

There was a big surprise for festivalgoers as the Cotton Blossom train was up and running — something festival organizers didn’t think would be possible a few months ago. Children were all smiles as they waited in line with their parents to take a trip around the tracks.

Children could also go for a “barrel” ride around the property and there was a hayride for all ages. These activities were courtesy of the Pee-Dee Antique Power Club which also brought dozens of restored old tractors and other old-timey farm equipment to display. There were also several antique cars on display.

The facepainting tent had a line of kids waiting all day as did the ponies from Scotland Saddlebred. There was also an area set up with pastimes of yesteryear like stilts, marbles, hopscotch, and checkers.

History buffs could enjoy exploring the various old buildings and structures on display. There is a restored cotton gin onsite as well as a corn crib, a spring house and several old cabins. Unfortunately, the John Blue House itself, built in 1895 by Blue, was not open for tours due to extensive renovations in progress.

Vendors were selling a variety of goods. Homemade pickled peppers, hot pepper vinegar, fresh fried pork skins, and honey were popular items. There was also artwork, jewelry, candles, soap, tablecloths and runners, bubble wands, t-shirts, hats, woodwork, wreaths and much more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the John Blue Festival without collard sandwiches, and collard plates. There was plenty more food to choose from including, but not limited to, BBQ and ribs, homemade ice cream, freeze-dried candy, fried fish, mini donuts, and pulled pork nachos.

This year’s entertainment was provided by local dance troupes and musical acts. Students of Academy of Movement, CEDA, Dance Sensations, Elevate Dance Co., Fierce Dance and Allstars, Legacy Dance, Fore Music, and the Purnell Swett marching band and cheerleaders all performed throughout the day.

John Blue was a prominent local farmer and inventor of labor-saving farm devices like a cotton stalk cutter and 1-row planter.

The festival originally started decades ago as an educational experience so local school children could learn about the county’s agricultural history and past way of life. It quickly blossomed into what is now considered one of Scotland County’s signature events.