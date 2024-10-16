WAGRAM—The St. Andrews Knights men’s golf team competed at the St. Andrews Fall Classic which was held at the Deercroft Golf Club over Monday and Tuesday, finishing in seventh place out of 14 teams that competed. The full individual results from the outing have not yet been made available. Continue to check the Knights’ schedule for when they are available here: 2024-25 Men’s Golf Schedule – St. Andrews University (sauknights.com).

This was the final competition for the team before their conference championship at the end of the month. The AAC Fall Championship will begin on Monday, Oct. 28 and will be a two-day event.

Women’s volleyball swept on the road by Columbia

The Knights were defeated on the road by conference rival Columbia College 3-0 on Tuesday night. St. Andrews falls to 0-20 (0-13 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Columbia improves to 3-15 (2-9 vs conference opponents) with the victory. Two of Columbia’s wins have come against the Knights, having also swept them in Laurinburg back on Sept. 17.

Columbia won the three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-19. No other individual or team statistics have been made available from the game as of now. Continue to check back on the Knights’ schedule for a box score when it becomes available: 2024-25 Women’s Volleyball Schedule – St. Andrews University (sauknights.com).

The Knights will return home for a pair of games against conference opponents on Friday. They will face Bluefield at 2 p.m. followed by Kentucky Christian at 6:30 p.m. St. Andrews has not yet faced either team during the 2024 season.