PINEHURST —The Lady Scots Golf team competed on Monday afternoon at the Pinehurst Resort in their final outing of the regular season. It was a successful outing for Scotland that saw multiple girls qualify for regionals, which Head Coach Megan Jernigan said will be in Burlington on Sunday, Oct. 20. Some of the girls competed in just nine holes on Monday while some completed all 18 holes of the course.

Of the 18-hole participants, senior Claire Smith was Scotland’s leader, shooting an 86. Karli Jacques was next in line, scoring a 113 while Addison Pittman wasn’t far behind with a score of 115. Senior Sherrina Smith rounded out the group by shooting a 118.

Senior Madison Dixon only participated in nine holes while shooting a 53 during the afternoon. Delaney Pittman was the other nine-hole competitor, also shooting a 53 for the day. No information was provided about the participating teams or how they placed in the standings.

Claire Smith, Jacques, Addison Pittman, Dixon and Delaney Pittman all qualified for the regionals outing next week. They will head to Burlington to compete on Sunday, Oct. 20.