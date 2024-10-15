LAURINBURG — Chief Justice Paul Newby of the North Carolina Supreme Court made a brief drop-in visit to the Scotland County Courthouse on Monday.

The visit coincided with the kick-off of the eCourts initiative for the North Carolina Judicial Branch in which records will be created and stored electronically.

Scotland County is in Tract 6, meaning the sixth group of 11 counties implementing the plan, including Anson, Hoke, Moore, Richmond, and Scotland. Robeson County and other eastern counties will follow suit in early 2025. Currently, 49 counties covering more than 50% of North Carolina’s population have the system in place.

Justice Newby offered words of encouragement and thanks for the efforts by members of the local court system. This was followed by brief comments from Ryan Boyce, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts who echoed the sentiment.

Clerk of Court Philip McRae noted that things have been hectic, but a lot of goals have been met and the public has been gracious with delays.

“Sometimes things worth doing aren’t always easy,” McRae said.