They will next have an open house on Friday and an outing at St. Andrews later this month.

Their collective performances as a group also allowed them to hang on to the regional lead.

CHAPEL HILL/DURHAM — The SAU H/S team finished in third place as a team on Sunday at UNC-Chapel Hill/Duke. They also hung on to the regional lead with their collective performances. The individual results from the outing are as follows:

Open:

Savannah Hutto finished in second place on fences and third on flat while Grace Gerberry came in third for both the fences and flat.

Intermediate:

Ana Church obtained a second-place finish on the fences and fourth for flat while Jerica Bozio got sixth on flat.

Limit:

Tylar Zingerella got fourth for fences and second for flat with Gracie Edmundson finishing in second for fences and sixth on flat. Katelyn Rufert also obtained a sixth-place finish for flat.

Novice:

Olivia Boyette finished first and Starr Benton got sixth.

Pre-Novice:

Blakley Stone reserve.

Intro:

Julia King placed third.

UP NEXT:

The equestrian program will hold an open house on Friday, Oct. 11. The IHSA Western team will next have a competition at St. Andrews on Oct. 26 and 27.