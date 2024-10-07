LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team fell to conference rival Bryan College on Saturday afternoon in Laurinburg by a score of 2-1. St. Andrews falls to 3-6-1 (1-5-1 in conference games) on the season with the loss while the Lions improve to 6-2-1 (6-0-1 vs conference opponents) with the victory.

The Knights did hold a lead early in the game, with Martin Morales Perez getting the first goal of the game on an assist by Pablo Diezhandino 12 minutes and 26 seconds into the game. That advantage didn’t last long, however, as Bryan responded less than three minutes later on a goal by Mattia Marini (assisted by Joshua Hernandez). The difference making tally didn’t come until under four minutes remained in the game (86:31). Cesar Castro ended up getting the game winner on an assist from Juan Kim.

The shots on goal were even with both teams registering five throughout the course of the afternoon. Cristobal Romero made three saves for St. Andrews while Jack Smith stopped four of five shots against in goal for the Lions.

The Knights will now have a four-game road trip, all against conference opponents, spanning from Wednesday to next Saturday, Oct. 19. St. Andrews will start the trip at Bluefield on Wednesday afternoon with their next home game scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23 against Montreat.

Women’s soccer loses at home to Bryan College

The Knights narrowly fell to conference foe Bryan College on Saturday afternoon in a 1-0 final. St. Andrews remains winless, falling to 0-11 (0-8 vs other AAC teams) with the loss while the Lions improve to 2-7-1 (2-5-1 in conference games) with the win. It was the closest final score of the season for the Knights since their 1-0 loss to Johnson & Wales back on Sept. 4.

The lone goal of the game didn’t come until deep into the second half. Campbell Brown ended up getting the difference maker for the Lions on an assist by Macy Moore at the 78:57 mark of the game.

Bryan did register more shots on goal than St. Andrews (11-8) during the contest. Jaydin Sanchez was nearly flawless for the Knights, stopping nine of 10 shots she faced. Morgan Pankratz was flawless in net for the Lions, making eight saves on eight shots against.

Like the men’s team, the women will have a four-game road trip against conference opponents starting on Wednesday afternoon against Bluefield. The trip will last until next Saturday, Oct. 19 with their next home matchup being on Wednesday, Oct. 23 against Montreat.

Women’s volleyball swept by Johnson and Union Commonwealth

The Knights hosted a pair of conference opponents in Johnson and Union Commonwealth on Friday and Saturday, respectively. St. Andrews was swept in three sets by both teams and now sits at 0-16 on the season overall (0-9 in conference games).

Friday’s game had scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-9. The Knights had fewer kills (22 compared to 33 for Johnson), more errors (22 vs 13) and had a worse hitting percentage in each set of the matchup.

Bailey Zivitski had 17 digs to lead St. Andrews while Jade Alvarez, Maddison Larrimore and Faith Wilson had five kills each. Grace Farley had 10 assists to lead the team.

Saturday’s matchup had scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-13. St. Andrews had less kills (30 compared to 39 for Union Commonwealth), more errors (22 vs eight) and had a worse hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Jade Alvarez had 11 kills to pace the Knights while Bailey Zivitski once again led the team in digs with 14. Mercedes Portalatin also contributed 13 assists in the defeat.

St. Andrews will get back at it with a road matchup on Tuesday night against conference rival CIU. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams in just under a month’s time as they will also play in Laurinburg on Nov. 5. Tuesday’s game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.