Each of the 16 competitors in the Braves Pitch-a-thon sponsored by UNCP’s Thomas College of Business and Economics was given 90 seconds to make an elevator pitch to a panel of four judges. Business plans ranged from an app that connects restaurants with food banks to eliminate waste while addressing food shortages to a healthcare app connecting college students and faculty to local clinics

PEMBROKE — As a collegiate swimmer, Gabby Hyson spends hours in the pool training, dedicating herself to her craft. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke sophomore is also keenly aware of the challenges of her sport––especially regarding hair care.

So, combining her experience in the pool with what she’s learning as a second-year business student proves to be a recipe for success.

Hyson’s struggles to maintain healthy hair while combating damage caused by repeated exposure to chlorine inspired the idea behind Symone’s — a line of tailored cosmetic and hair care products for swimmers. Hyson’s 90-second elevator pitch earned her the top prize at the inaugural Braves Pitch-a-thon sponsored by UNCP’s Thomas College of Business and Economics.

“It feels surreal!” said Hyson, who struggled to erase her winning smile well after her name was called. “I was very nervous coming into this, but being able to participate was honestly the most rewarding part—getting out there and speaking in front of people. The fact that I won was just a bonus.”

Each of the 16 competitors was given 90 seconds to make an elevator pitch to a panel of four judges. Business plans ranged from an app that connects restaurants with food banks to eliminate waste while addressing food shortages to a healthcare app connecting college students and faculty to local clinics. Despite an option to participate virtually from the comfort of her home in Raleigh, Nelysa Rosario, an online business student, drove two hours to pitch in person.

“I think the overall presentation is better when the judges see you in person,” said Rosario, a junior. “You can make a connection with them.”

Rosario’s idea to develop an on-demand lawn care company––like DoorDash, earned her second place.

“It was great to collaborate with other people, network with fellow students and meet the president of the CEO chapter in person,” she said. “I’m grateful that UNCP held this event for students.”

Yogesh Sharma, a junior finance major from India, finished third.

With her first-place finish, Hyson advances to the College Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) Global pitch competition October 31-November 2 in Tampa, Fla., to compete to win a share of the $20,000 prize pool.

A CEO chapter was established at UNCP this fall and has attracted great interest from students across all disciplines. Half of the pitch competitors are active CEO club members. Faculty advisor Dr. Caroline Glackin, the Thomas Family Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship, said pitch competitions provide students with real-world experiences, allowing them to apply their classroom knowledge to real-world challenges and develop solutions.

“It builds their skills in oral presentations, persuasive speech and teaches them how to convey ideas clearly. It also improves their confidence in presenting ideas to individuals outside their core circle,” Glackin said. “Events like this encourage the development of ideas for businesses, create an environment for friendly competition and help students build their network.”

For faculty, competitions such as this provide an opportunity to see the variety of ideas students have for start-ups and a chance to help through mentorships, she said.

UNCP alum and small business owner Alfredo Irra, who served as a judge, said he was impressed with Hyson’s delivery, adding that her connection with the hair care product helped her score well in the competition.

“When you have someone directly affected by the problem they are trying to solve––that makes a huge difference,” Irra said. “They seem to care more about the research and are more engaged in what they need to make the business successful.

“The experience competitions like this provide is invaluable,” Irra said. “The more pitches you take part in, the more you’ll become inspired by other students’ pitches, which will help you determine how to improve. It’s not about winning. It’s about learning from others supporting their ideas and business aspirations. Those are the types of people you need to be around if you want to be successful.”