LAURINBURG — A 15-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of another Laurinburg teen on Saturday.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded at around 6 p.m. Saturday to Greenfield Apartments in reference to a gunshot victim, according to information submitted by the LPD. On arrival, officers located a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, later identified as Kevonte McBryde of Laurinburg, with a gunshot wound. McBryde was transported by Scotland County EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later was pronounced deceased.

Two more juveniles, both 15, arrived at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police. One was a gunshot victim, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other was uninjured and left before police could question them.

The 15-year-old who was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was transported to a juvenile facility, according to police.

Two additional juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were wanted for questioning in the death of McBryde. Both surrendered to law enforcement on Sunday, according to the LPD. As a result of an investigation, both have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both were transported to a juvenile facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Investigative Division at 910-276-3211 or contact Scotland Crimestoppers anonymously at 910-266-8146, the free mobile app P3Tips.com or the website www.scotlandcountycs.com.