WAGRAM—Lady Scots golf competed in their first 18-hole match of the season on Monday afternoon at Deercroft Golf Club. They would finish in fourth place as a team with an overall score of +64 through nine holes.

Senior Claire Smith finished the highest out of five Scotland competitors, shooting an 84 and coming in at eighth overall among all golfers. Junior Delaney Pittman came in 18th overall with a score of 106.

The other two Scots to compete in all 18 holes were Senior Sherrina Smith (23rd place) and Junior Karli Jacquez (22nd overall), who shot a 112 and 110, respectively. Senior Madison Dixon only competed in nine holes, shooting a +16 which was good enough for a 10th place finish.

The team’s next outing on the schedule is set for next Monday, Oct. 7 at Whispering Pines. It will be an open competition and is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. They have two competitions left on their regular season schedule, with the final outing being a week later on Oct. 14 at Pinehurst Resort.