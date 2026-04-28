Calvan Adams gets life in fatal robbery case

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County jury has found Calvan Adams guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Adams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional term of about 12 to 15 years.

Prosecutors Amber Hardy and Matthew Victory represented the state.

According to evidence presented at trial, on Nov. 27, 2021, Adams purchased candy from a convenience store near closing time before positioning himself at a nearby church. Prosecutors said he waited for the victims to leave the store and approach their vehicle, then confronted them with a firearm in an attempted robbery.

During the incident, Adams shot and killed Nabil Ali Mohammed Alrabaly before fleeing the scene.

Investigators used eyewitness accounts, surveillance footage and DNA evidence to identify and apprehend Adams.

“This was a deliberate act of violence that put innocent lives at risk and resulted in a tragic loss,” District Attorney Jamie Adams said in a statement. “Today’s verdict reflects the seriousness of those choices and ensures the defendant is held accountable.”

The verdict was returned during the April 13, 2026, session of Scotland County Superior Court.

The district attorney’s office also credited the Laurinburg Police Department for its investigation and trial preparation.