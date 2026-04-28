Scotland snaps skid with Senior Night win over Montgomery Central

LAURINBURG —Behind a six-run fifth inning, the Scotland High baseball team (10-13) broke a two-game losing streak by defeating the Montgomery Central Timberwolves, 14-6, on Monday during Senior Night.

It was an all-too-familiar moment for seniors Kaden Hunsucker, Dawson Williams and Blaine Callahan, who earned a win, but it was bittersweet, as this would be their last year playing baseball for Scotland High under head coach Ricky Schattauer.

“We’re going to miss them,” Schattauer said. “In my four years coaching at Scotland High, those guys came in with me, brought into the Schattauer tradition and will be role models for the program.”

Scotland outhit the Timberwolves 14-6, with Callahan leading the team with four hits. Williams contributed three hits and four RBIs. Briley Lewis and Leo Garcia each had two hits. Mavin McKenzie pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and six runs (five earned), while walking one and striking out five. Williams closed out the game in the final two innings, allowing no hits or runs, but walked four batters and struck out two.

“We got hot late,” Schattauer said. “Montgomery Central played well, but we kept putting up crooked numbers—we want to keep our offensive output rolling heading into the playoffs.”

Scotland will close out their final regular season finale at home versus Gray’s Creek Wednesday at 6 p.m.