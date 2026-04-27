Scotland softball finishes strong with road win over Cape Fear

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High softball team (13-9) concluded the season with a thrilling victory, defeating the Cape Fear Colts on the road Friday, 6-5.

Pitcher Haydynn Lowery emerged as the standout player in Friday’s game, surpassing 100 career strikeouts after a five-strikeout performance against the Colts. Scotland scored three runs in the second inning and added two more in the fourth. Meanwhile, Cape Fear responded fiercely, tallying five runs: one in the fourth and four in the fifth.

From that point on, the game remained closely contested, with neither team scoring until the seventh inning. The Scots’ Addison Ratley broke the tie with a single that allowed Ramsey Hale, who opened with a double to start the inning, to score. Scotland would outhit Cape Fear 11-10, led by Hale, who recorded three hits. Followed by Lowery, Zakiyah Hailey and Ratley with two hits each.

“We did what we had to win,” head coach Adam Romaine said. “It was good to finish the season off on a high note. Now, we focus on gearing our mindset for the playoffs.”

Scotland finishes the season third in the Tri-County 6A/7A conference with a 6-4 conference record and sets their sights on the playoffs.