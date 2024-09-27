LAURINBURG —St. Andrews women’s volleyball was swept at home by conference rival Reinhardt on Thursday night. The Knights fall to 0-13 (0-6 in conference games) with the defeat while Reinhardt improves to 8-4 (5-0 vs conference opponents) with the victory.

St. Andrews lost the three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16. The Knights had 17 kills compared to 16 errors while Reinhardt had 39 kills and 12 errors over the course of the contest.

Jade Alvarez, Davanee McKinney and Maddison Larrimore each had four kills apiece to lead the Knights. Bailey Zivitski had 13 digs to lead the team while Grace Farley dished out nine of the Knights’ 15 assists.

St. Andrews will get the weekend off before getting back it on Tuesday night at conference rival Truet McConnell. Truet McConnell currently has a record of 4-10 (2-3 in conference games) on the season with a Saturday afternoon matchup against Columbia College on their schedule before they meet the Knights. It will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Scots tennis at Pinecrest

Lady Scots tennis had a road matchup with conference rival Pinecrest on their schedule for Thursday afternoon. No scores were reported from the matchup as of this writing. Be sure to check MaxPreps for updates as they become available.

The Patriots previously beat the Scots 9-0 in Laurinburg back on Sept. 3. Without Thursday’s results, Scotland has a season record of 2-8 (2-6 vs conference opponents) while Pinecrest has a mark of 11-2 (10-0 in conference play).

With Lee County still not having a team, Scotland’s next outing will be their last of the regular season. Senior night will be Thursday afternoon in Laurinburg against Richmond, who previously beat Scotland in a tight 5-4 matchup back on Sept. 10.