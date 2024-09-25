JOHNSON CITY, TN —St. Andrews men’s golf participated in The East Tennessee Collegiate at Johnson City Country Club on Monday and Tuesday, finishing fourth out of the 10 teams that competed. They finished with a total score of 599 (+23 to par), placing them one stroke ahead of fifth place Mars Hill (600 and +24 to par). The three teams to finish ahead of the Knights were Milligan (565 and -11 to par), Walters State CC and UT Southern (both had scores of 564 and -12 to par to finish in a tie for first).

Freshman Joe Stevenson was the highest individual placed finisher for St. Andrews, coming in at a tie for 11th overall. He had a cumulative score of 143 (-1 to par) and shot a 68 in the first round before shooting a 75 in the second round.

Senior Matt Lefebvre and Junior Owen Talbot were the next best for the Knights after Stevenson, coming in at a tie for 21st overall with a total score of 151 (+7 to par). Lefebvre and Talbot were both very consistent with Lefebvre shooting a 75 on the first round and a 76 on the second while Talbot went 76 in round one and 75 in round two.

Sophomores Caleb Bennett and Kilian Juget were the other Knights representatives. Bennett finished in a tie for 29th overall with a score of 156 (+12 to par) while Juget shot a 158 (+14 to par) to finish in a tie for 32nd overall.

This outing was the final competition for St. Andrews in the month of September. They will get a few weeks off before getting back at it on Monday, Oct. 14 for another two-day competition at The St. Andrews Fall Classic.