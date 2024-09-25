LAURINBURG —Volleyball wrapped up their five-game road trip with a three to one victory over conference rival Southern Lee on Tuesday night. The Scots moved to 13-4 overall (5-3 in conference games) with the win while Southern Lee falls to 6-9 (0-8 vs SAC teams) with the loss. It was Scotland’s second win over the Cavaliers in less than a month, having also beaten them in a sweep on their home floor Aug. 29.

The Scots took the first, second and fourth sets by scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-17. The Cavaliers took the third set 25-21 to avoid being swept by Scotland for the second time this season.

Senior Addison Johnson had 18 kills to lead Scotland and also added eight digs while Molly Gallagher contributed 14 kills of her own to go along with eight digs. Reagan Malpass dished out 28 assists in the victory. Head Coach Adam Romaine admitted that this long road trip notably affected his team but was happy to get out of Southern Lee with a win.

“This five game road trip has physically worn us down as a team, we came off the bus tired,” Romaine said. “I’m hoping the girls can get some rest and be happy to be back home on Wednesday night against a great team in Union Pines.”

The Scots dropped their earlier matchup to the Vikings three sets to one on Sept. 3. The rematch on Scotland’s home floor will start at 6:15 p.m.

Tennis loses at Whiteville

The Lady Scots dropped their last nonconference matchup of the season on Tuesday night at Whiteville High School. Scotland’s 8-1 setback dropped their season record to 2-8 (2-6 in conference games) while Whiteville improves to 11-1 with the win. It was Whiteville’s second victory over the Scots this season, having also picked up a 7-2 win in Laurinburg on Aug. 29.

Many scores from the match on MaxPreps were incomplete or missing player information. The one Scotland victory came from the fifth position where an unknown Scots player defeated Whiteville’s Allison Arp 8-3. The closest they would get to securing another victory was when another unknown Scotland player fell 8-5 to Whiteville’s Abigail Cox in singles action.

The Scots will have another road matchup on Thursday afternoon with a trip to conference rival Pinecrest. The game will start at 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Scotland Cross Country had a meet at Lee County High School on Tuesday night. No results from the meet have been made available as of now. Be sure to check back here: SAC #5 LCHS 2024 – Meet Results (milesplit.com) for updates. The team will next compete on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Laurinburg.