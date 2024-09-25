WAGRAM — The North Carolina Association of Educators announced their endorsement of State Representative Garland Pierce in his reelection campaign for North Carolina House District 48 (Scotland and Hoke Counties).

NCAE is North Carolina’s leading organization for the support of our teachers, students, and public schools. They advocate for better funding, higher teacher pay, and more resources for a high-quality education.

“This endorsement is a testament to our dedication to providing a quality education to all North Carolina children regardless of their zip code. I am proud to have the endorsement of NCAE and our dedicated teachers. With your support in November, we will keep fighting for opportunities for our children and more resources for our schools,” Pierce said.

Pierce was first elected to the General Assembly in 2005. He is the Minister of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church in Laurinburg and is a leading voice in the General Assembly.