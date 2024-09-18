MEMPHIS, TN —Scotland High School Senior Avery Stutts has announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) her commitment to play softball for the University of Memphis following her graduation in June 2025. Stutts was named the 3A Player of the Year earlier this year following her historic junior season.

She went 19-2 on the mound for the Scots with a 0.68 ERA over 124 innings of work while striking out 193 batters. Opposing batters had a batting average of just .120 against Stutts in 2023-24. She was also a very capable batter, hitting a ridiculous .417 at the plate with five homeruns, 22 runs batted in and additionally scored 11 runs.

For her Scotland career, she has hit .271 with eight homers and 38 RBIs. She has also drawn 36 walks, has an on base percentage of .497 and a slugging percentage of .854. As a pitcher she has an ERA of 1.09, a win-loss record of 40-7 and has accumulated 439 strikeouts over 309.1 innings of work during her three years at Scotland.

Congratulations to Avery on all of her hard work to get to where she is now! If you haven’t already read our prior feature story on Avery in June, be sure to give it a read here: Meet Avery Stutts, the 3A Player of the Year | Laurinburg Exchange.