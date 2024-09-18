BLUEFIELD, VA —The St. Andrews men’s golf team competed at The Fincastle Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday, finishing fourth out of 12 teams that competed. The three teams to finish ahead of the Knights were Columbia, Walters State and Bluefield.

St. Andrews had a +30 to par score and 590 total score (299 in round one and 201 in round two). They finished two strokes ahead of Milligan for fourth and were 10 strokes behind winners Columbia and Walters State, who both had 580 cumulative scores. Bluefield had a score of 587.

Freshman Joe Stevenson was the highest placed individual finisher for St. Andrews, coming in at a tie for fifth overall with a total score of 144 (+4 to par). He had a score of 73 on the first round and 71 on the second round. Senior Matthew Lefebvre wasn’t far behind Stevenson, finishing in a tie for seventh overall with a total score of 145 (+5 to par). Lefebvre was very consistent with scores of 72 and 73 over the two rounds of competition.

The Knights will wrap up their September schedule at The East Tennessee Collegiate. It will be a two-day event beginning on Monday, Sept. 23.