Addison Johnson prepares to spike the ball during Scotland’s matchup with the Raiders.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C —The Lady Scots volleyball team swept archrival Richmond on Tuesday night three sets to none. Scotland improves to 11-2 overall (4-2 in conference games) with the win while the Raiders fall to 5-8 (1-5 vs SAC teams) with the loss.

The scores of the three sets were 25-18, 25-15 and 25-23. Senior Addison Johnson had a terrific game for the Scots with 13 kills, four blocks and three digs. Molly Gallagher also added 10 kills and three aces while Reagan Malpass contributed 24 assists. Head Coach Adam Romaine was very pleased his team’s performance as a whole, noting that it’s always nice to sweep a rival regardless of their record.

“It’s always a great win when you can go into Richmond and 3-0 them,” Romaine said. “They had a packed house and our main focus was to play to stay ahead and keep the energy on our side and their crowd out of the game.”

The team will get right back at it with road matchups on Wednesday and Thursday night at Terry Sanford and Hoke County, respectively. The Scots have beaten both teams at home earlier this season.

Tennis falls at Southern Lee

The Lady Scots tennis team was defeated 7-2 by the Southern Lee Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The two teams had previously met in Laurinburg on Aug. 22, also a 7-2 Southern Lee win. Scotland falls to 2-6 (2-5 vs conference opponents) with the loss while Southern Lee improves to 4-2 with the win.

Senior Marissa Smith earned the lone singles win for Scotland, taking down Logan Hickman 8-2. Sophomores Mickenna Bristow and Trinity Rodriguez teamed up for the team’s one doubles win, defeating Franka Mueller and Alexsandro Gomez 8-3.

Scotland was missing Maleah Locklear and Jacquelyn Rankin. Head Coach Charles Smith said Locklear was injured and that Rankin wasn’t available but didn’t specify why.

The team will return home on Thursday afternoon for a matchup with Union Pines at 4 p.m. The two teams previously met on Aug. 27, a 9-0 Vikings victory.

Cross Country competes at Union Pines

Scotland’s CoEd Cross Country team competed at Union Pines High School on Tuesday night. Other teams at the competition other than Union Pines and Scotland included Hoke County, Southern Lee and Fr. Vincent Capodanno High School.

Both the boys and girls competed in a 5,000-meter run. The Scots had four boys and two girls competing: Gabe Jacquez, Tanay Sanderson, Ozzy Tyson, Bryson Graves, Chloe Ganus and Caydence Deese.

Jacquez was the highest placed Scots boy, coming in 29th overall with a time of 25:06 while Sanderson was not far behind, placing 31st and stopping the clock at 26:01. Tyson came in 43rd with a time of 29:53 and Graves finished 52nd at 38:40.

Ganus placed 10th among all girls competitors and stopped the clock at 25:00. Deese meanwhile came in 33rd with a time of 33:55.

Scotland will next compete on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Lee County High School. The competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Golf and Soccer have rescheduling

Lady Scots golf was scheduled to compete at Foxfire Golf Club on Monday afternoon but has had that outing rescheduled to next Wednesday, Sept. 25. Boys soccer meanwhile had a road match on Monday at Union Pines removed from the schedule. Their Tuesday matchup against Grace Christian has not been uploaded to MaxPreps.