LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights football program was defeated 51-14 by Anderson University on the road on Saturday afternoon. St. Andrews falls to 0-2 with the loss while Anderson improves to 1-0 with the win.

The Knights got behind early with Anderson getting their first touchdown of the game just over two minutes into the first quarter. That would be their first of six times finding the endzone before St. Andrews scored any points of their own.

The Knights got their first touchdown of the day with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter on a 68-yard run by Nahjiir Seagraves, his only rushing attempt of the afternoon. Devon Roesch was on the receiving end of the Knights’ other touchdown of the day, hauling in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Henry Kanu. That was Kanu’s lone passing attempt of the day while Roesch had two catches for 81 yards in the game.

St. Andrews had three different players record seven tackles to lead the team: Lavarius Heath-Lewis, Xavier Moore and Nick Henderson. Josh Henderson recorded the lone sack of the day for the Knights on the defensive side of the ball.

The Knights have a trip to Tennessee in the near future as they travel to Cumberland University on Saturday. Cumberland is 2-0 entering the game.

Men’s soccer falls to Reinhardt in tight battle

The men’s soccer team fell to conference rival Reinhardt 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. St. Andrews falls to 1-3 (0-2 in conference games) with the loss while Reinhardt improves to 3-2-1 (2-0-0 in conference games) with the win.

The Knights did have 12 shots on goal compared to seven for the Eagles but couldn’t solve Allan Tercjak, who made 11 saves on 11 shots against to get the win in net for Reinhardt. Cristobal Romero made three saves on four shots against for St. Andrews. Martin Morales Perez and Sebastian Ballestas both had three shots on goal to lead the Knights in that department.

St. Andrews will return home for a nonconference game with Spartanburg Methodist on Tuesday afternoon. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Women’s soccer soundly defeated by Reinhardt

Women’s soccer also took a trip to Reinhardt on Saturday and were defeated 9-0 by the Eagles. St. Andrews falls to 0-5 overall (0-2 in conference games) while Reinhardt improves to 2-2 overall (2-0 in conference games) with the win.

The Knights only registered one shot on goal during the game, which was recorded by Anais Blanco. Reinhardt on the other hand fired 18 shots on goal against St. Andrews netminders. Jaydin Sanchez took the loss, saving eight of 12 shots against while Karla Mendoza allowed five goals on six shots.

Reagan Horton was the winning goalie for the Eagles. Belle Seward and Jenna Bruce both scored two goals for Reinhardt.

With their game on Tuesday against Bob Jones University being cancelled, the Knights will have until Saturday afternoon to regroup before welcoming conference rival Union Commonwealth to town for a 12 p.m. matchup. The Bulldogs are currently 1-1-1 (0-1 against conference opponents) with a game on Wednesday night against Bluefield still to come before their battle with the Knights.