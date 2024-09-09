PEMBROKE — He was a finalist on America’s Got Talent and the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on network TV. Now, Mike Super is bringing his spellbinding show to the Givens Performing Arts Center at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Super will perform on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $35.

With a career that has captivated audiences worldwide, including performances for Disney and appearances on popular shows like Ellen, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us and NBC’s Phenomenon, where he won the national competition, Mike Super is a true master of his craft. He has earned numerous accolades, including “Entertainer of the Year” and “Performing Artist of the Year,” and even performed at the prestigious Pollstar Awards in Hollywood.

“Whether it’s on TV or in front of a live audience, Mike connects with his viewers,” said James Bass, director of GPAC. “His show is family-friendly, and he is big on audience participation. If you like magic, you’ll love Mike Super.”

Super began doing magic at 6, influenced by legends like Doug Henning and David Copperfield. Now, performing around 200 shows per year, he credits his appearance on Phenomenon with launching his career and helping him connect with fans who saw him on TV. “Meeting the people who come to my shows is one of the best parts of my job,” Super says. “I’m a people person, so it’s really fun!”

Mike Super’s show highlights the GPAC 2024-25 Professional Artist Series. Other shows in the season include the Broadway musical of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer on Nov. 18, the UNCP Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 5 and the Czech National Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 28, 2025.

For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. Some shows will also carry an option for the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinners. Call or check the website for dates.