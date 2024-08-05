LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights women’s soccer program will be hosting a walk on tryout later this week for the class of 2024 student-athletes that have not yet committed to a school for the upcoming academic year. The tryout will be held this Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-6 p.m. Those interested should fill out the registration via the google form: SAU Women’s Soccer Tryout Registration (google.com)

The Knights will be entering their second season under Head Coach Ebony Campbell in 2024 and recently added former Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Ingryd Lima to the staff as an assistant coach as the team looks to improve on last season’s 1-13-1 record. Their season opener is scheduled at home in Laurinburg for Saturday, Aug. 24 against the Allen University Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m.

Campbell can be reached via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 910-277-5521. Lima can be gotten ahold of by her email: [email protected].