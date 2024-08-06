LAURINBURG — Cullen Polk, a rising senior at Scotland Early College High School, recently left a lasting mark on Hospice of Scotland County by creating a beautiful labyrinth on the organization’s grounds. This remarkable project was undertaken as part of Polk’s Eagle Scout initiative, showcasing his dedication to service and his desire to make a positive impact on those in a time of need.

Inspired by his brother’s Eagle Scout project in 2021 and his mother’s (Laura Adams) continued support as a community and fundraising volunteer for Hospice of Scotland County, when it came time for his own project, Polk reached out to Hospice of Scotland County volunteer coordinator Bunny Hasty for ideas.

“My brother (Knox) built a sheltered seating area at hospice for his Eagle Scout project a few years ago,” Polk said. “I reached out to Bunny and asked if there was anything else that they needed and she said that they would love a labyrinth. I liked the idea because it was unique.”

Labyrinths are ancient symbols that have been used for centuries as a means of meditation, reflection, and spiritual connection. Unlike mazes, which are designed to confuse and challenge, labyrinths have a single, winding path that leads to the center and back out again. This path represents the journey of life, with its twists and turns, and serves as a metaphor for the grieving process.

In the context of hospice and bereavement care, labyrinths offer a safe and sacred space for individuals to explore their emotions and thoughts. Walking the labyrinth can provide a sense of calm, clarity, and inner peace. It allows those coping with life-limiting illness and grief to slow down, breathe offering a respite from the overwhelming emotions that often accompany loss.

Polk’s labyrinth, outlined with brick and adorned with landscape rocks, is located just outside of Morrison Manor, the organization’s inpatient facility, about 70 feet from his brother’s shelter. In the center of the labyrinth, Polk has included a bench, inviting individuals to pause and reflect on their journey, both metaphorically and physically.

Polk, who plans to pursue an education in mechanical engineering at North Carolina State University, worked with his mother to create the thoughtful design of the labyrinth.

“First, me and my mom came up with a design,” Polk shared. “It’s supposed to be in the form of an angel with the head in the center and wings on both sides. When you are

walking through the path, you are walking through the wings and then you end up in the head at the center.”

After calculating the needed materials and cost, Polk’s vision for the labyrinth was brought to fruition with the help of his dedicated team, including Cadyn Scott, Jay Lighthall, Bradley Haynie, Mason Carter, and Tien Jackson.

“I’m happy with the way it came out and appreciate the opportunity,” Polk concluded.

Hospice of Scotland County is extremely grateful for the contribution and invites anyone from the community to visit the labyrinth located just outside of Morrison Manor at 610B Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg.