Sports PHOTOS: Scotland hosts day two of wrestling camp

July 12, 2024

Scotland High School hosts day two of a three-day wrestling camp on Friday in Laurinburg. The camp features one of Maryland's top coaches, Jason Gabrielson and was counseled by UMD's Clayton Gabrielson and Garrett Kappes.

Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange
Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange
Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange
Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange
Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange
Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange