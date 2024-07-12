Multiple champions were crowned between the riders and horses.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Equestrian Program recently had a handful of superstar riders and horses obtain a few big accomplishments in a couple of events earlier this week.

Buster and Sarah Beth competed in their first show together in the Amateur Hunter under Saddle. They additionally became Circuit Champions in the Level Three Senior Hunter Under Saddle.

Black Jack and Noel Pickle had a great showing as well. They were Circuit Champions in amateur reining, open reining and amateur ranch trail. They were also Reserve circuit Champions in the level one amateur ranch trail and level one amateur ranch riding.