Walker finished second in the Jolly Mon Tournament this year; his second time doing so. He has also won the Fall Brawl twice.

LAURINBURG — Brian Walker, a St. Andrews University alumnus is preparing to participate in an important fishing tournament next weekend after collecting valuable experience over the past couple of years. He will be competing in the East Coast Got Em On King Mackerel Tournament from July 12-July 14 in Carolina Beach, North Carolina.

This tournament is one of four qualifying events that count toward the larger prize of the Kingfish Cup. The other tournaments are the Jolly Mon King Classic, the Fall Brawl and Rumble in the Jungle.

Walker and his team finished second in the Jolly Mon Tournament this year, Walker’s second time doing so. He has also won the Fall Brawl twice.

Walker and his team will look to obtain a three fish point total within the top 25 teams throughout the four tournaments in order to secure an invitation to the Kingfish Cup Championship event in November. They can also earn an automatic spot by winning one of the qualifying tournaments.

After competing next weekend, Walker and his team will have a couple of months to prepare for the next of the qualifying tournaments. The Rumble in the Jungle is scheduled from Oct. 18-Oct. 20 in Little River, South Carolina.